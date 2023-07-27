WWE issued the following press release to PWMania.com:

WWE® & C4® Expand Partnership and Launch First-Ever Product Collaboration

WWE-Inspired C4 Ultimate® Pre-Workout Powder & C4 Ultimate EnergyTM Drink Launching Exclusively at GNC Ahead of SummerSlam

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Nutrabolt, owner of the C4® brand, today announced an expansion to their multi-year partnership with the launch of their first-ever co-branded product collaboration: WWE-inspired flavors of C4 Ultimate Pre-Workout Powder and C4 Ultimate Energy Drink. The products will be available exclusively at GNC ahead of WWE SummerSlam® in Detroit on Saturday, August 5.

Allowing consumers to unleash their ultimate undisputed performance, the C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE collection will consist of five special edition flavors and each product label will feature design inspiration drawn from WWE Championship titles.

“C4 has been an outstanding partner and we are excited about the launch of our first collaborative retail activation and extending our sponsorship work together. We believe the overlap between our audiences is strong and this multifaceted approach to our expanding partnership will unlock even more value for the WWE Universe,” said Craig Stimmel, WWE SVP, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships.

C4 Ultimate Energy Drink x WWE is the same supercharged formula with 300mg of caffeine that consumers love, but now available in two new flavors, Ruthless Raspberry and Berry Powerbomb. Without sugar or artificial colors, the new co-branded beverage will allow fans to work hard and play hard without ever missing a beat.

The new C4 Ultimate Pre-Workout Powder x WWE features an entirely new “ultimate heavyweight” formulation including 300mg of caffeine to unleash next-level energy for next-level workouts. Available in three new flavors — Pomegranate PileDriver, Bare Knuckle Blood Orange, and Nectarine Guava Knockout — the product features a superstar combination of premium ingredients like CarnoSyn® beta-alanine for peak performance; Velox®, CitraPeak®, and citrulline nitrate for increased nitric oxide production to get muscle-splitting pumps; and Brainberry® and TeaCrine® to elevate focus for mind-muscle connection.

“WWE fans have always been a huge crossover audience for C4, and we are pumped to step into the ring with WWE for our first ever co-branded product collaboration,” said Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. “This collaboration represents a natural expansion of our exciting partnership with WWE, one that we’re confident will take fans’ ‘work hard, play hard, train hard’ lifestyles to the next level. Just take it from Montez Ford, who said, ‘C4 and WWE go together like peanut butter and jelly’.”

To celebrate the launch, C4 is debuting the “Not Safe For Work” creative campaign that explores the right (and wrong) ways to consume C4 Ultimate Energy. Utilizing its WWE brand ambassadors — the newly debuted Seth “Freakin” Rollins, along with Bianca Belair and Street Profits — the brand supercharged the Superstars and unleashed them at the new WWE HQ to the dismay and delight of the heads-down staffers ahead of SummerSlam. The final creative lands a simple fact: this 300mg energy main eventer is not meant to be wasted at the office desk.

As the Official Energy Drink of SummerSlam, the new C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE co-branded drinks will be featured across the SummerSlam broadcast. Additionally, C4 and WWE will host a meet-and-greet on Friday, August 4 with WWE Superstars Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Rhea Ripley at the GNC at the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Detroit, allowing fans the opportunity to sample the batch of new C4 Ultimate Energy drinks ahead of SummerSlam at Ford Field. C4 is also upping the ante by surprising the 36th person in each line with a pair of tickets to SummerSlam.

WWE and C4 first partnered in 2021, when WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Montez Ford, and Bianca Belair joined the company’s growing roster of celebrities, trainers, and athletes to help expand C4’s mission of inspiring and maximizing human performance beyond the ring to everyday life through media, retail, and digital content. In addition, C4 has been a mainstay sponsor at some of WWE’s biggest annual premium live events, including SummerSlam, WrestleMania, and more.

The new C4 Ultimate x WWE products are available exclusively at GNC stores nationwide, online at GNC.com, and on cellucor.com.