WWE Called Out For Putting Jeff Hardy In 24/7 Title Segment

Jeff Hardy became a trending topic on Twitter as he appeared as one of the people chasing after the 24/7 Title during the September 6th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. Fans called out WWE for “demoting” Hardy to that role when considering his legacy with the company.

If you missed it, here was the 24/7 Title segment which also included the return of Drake Maverick to the RAW brand:

Here were some of the top Twitter comments in regards to Hardy:

Jeff Hardy is really out here chasing the 24/7 title. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HOAYPoUnkm — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 7, 2021

Jeff Hardy should be drafted to SmackDown. There's so much he could be doing on that brand. Raw is just doing him dirty at this point.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UGfV5dxmMN — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) September 7, 2021

Jeff Hardy being in the 24/7 title picture is just blatant disrespect. He deserves better.#WWERaw — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) September 7, 2021

I heard Jeff Hardy was chasing that 24/7 belt. I can assure you Jeff Hardy will be #AllElite in the future #AEW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gZwV6xhBop — unknown legend (@UClownx) September 7, 2021