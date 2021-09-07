WWE Called Out For Putting Jeff Hardy In 24/7 Title Segment

Jeff Hardy became a trending topic on Twitter as he appeared as one of the people chasing after the 24/7 Title during the September 6th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. Fans called out WWE for “demoting” Hardy to that role when considering his legacy with the company.

If you missed it, here was the 24/7 Title segment which also included the return of Drake Maverick to the RAW brand:

Here were some of the top Twitter comments in regards to Hardy:

