WWE Cancels Trademark On “Cody Rhodes”, More On Cody’s Trademarks

Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed to cancel their trademark of ‘Cody Rhodes’ and the cancellation was finalized this morning.

Earlier this summer, Cody attempted to trademark the name and WWE filed opposition to block it back in September. It would seem he is now free and clear to pursue the trademark.

In addition, PWInsider has new details on Cody’s legal pursuit of past WCW event trademarks, such as “Slamboree” and “The Match Beyond,” referring to WarGames.

According to the update, Cody (aka Cody Runnels) abandoned his trademark applications for both Slamboree and The Match Beyond on October 30. Cody reportedly abandoned the applications “with prejudice,” and WWE is said to have accepted this motion and dropped their opposition to both of these trademarks. Since it was abandoned “with prejudice,” that appears to mean the issue is legally resolved and over forever.

Previously, WWE had filed oppositions to Cody’s applications for trademarks on those event terms last September. At the time, WWE argued that those terms were “indelibly linked” in the minds of the public to be “exclusively associated with WWE.” Also, WWE claimed that it was the former WWE Superstar’s “attempt to unfairly trade on the long-standing use and recognition” of the trademarks’ longtime use with WWE.