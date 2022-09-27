WWE Cancels Upcoming Arizona Live Event

Another upcoming WWE live event has been canceled.

The Sunday Stunner house show scheduled for October 16 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona was canceled today. Those who purchased tickets will be reimbursed.

The Findlay Toyota Center was to host WWE’s first-ever event. Tickets cost $24, $34.25, $40, $44.50, $59.75, $85.75, and $106.25 when they went on sale in mid-July. They also had $500 Superstar Experience VIP packages and $350 Walk The Aisle Experience VIP packages available.

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight, The New Day vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight, and Shaya Baszler vs. Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan were previously announced matches for the canceled live event.

WWE recently canceled the Sunday Stunner live event scheduled for September 11 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. According to reports, WWE only sold 1,758 tickets to the Eugene event in a building with a capacity of 12,634.

We don’t know how many tickets were sold for the Prescott Valley event yet, but we’ll keep you updated.