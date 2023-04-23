WWE Celebrating 60th Anniversary Of The WWE Championship This Week

This week marks the 60th anniversary of the WWE Title.

WWE Hall of Famer Buddy Rogers first won the WWE Title in 1963. WWE dates the start of the inaugural reign and establishment of the title to April 25, 1963. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns currently holds the title, and between Rogers and Reigns, there have been 144 additional title reigns.

WWE Championship Week begins today to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the WWE Championship.

The week-long social media celebration kicks off with a look at the 30 greatest WWE Title changes in history, which can be found by clicking here. The celebration will continue throughout the week with special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, original video features, never-before-seen photos, and more.

“In the decades following Rogers’ seminal feat, as WWE grew from a regional operation to the global phenomenon that it is today, the WWE Championship remained a constant. It has stood alone as the ultimate prize to all Superstars, a coveted distinction reserved for only the best of the best, with luminaries such as John Cena, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Bruno Sammartino counted among its titleholders,” WWE wrote.