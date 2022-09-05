WWE Celebrating Goldberg’s 25-Year Anniversary Throughout September

During the month of September, WWE will be celebrating WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s 25 years in the business.

Today, the company made the announcement that they will be celebrating Goldberg’s 25th anniversary throughout the entire month. On September 22, it will have been 25 years since Goldberg made his television debut on WCW Monday Nitro to start his 173-match Streak with a victory over Hugh Morrus.

Fans are being encouraged by WWE to use the hashtag “#Goldberg25” to share their most memorable moments involving Goldberg. The company will pay tribute to Goldberg throughout the entirety of the month on all of their digital and social channels.

Goldberg has not competed in a wrestling match since February, when he was defeated by Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the Elimination Chamber event. However, Goldberg confirmed in July that he is still under contract to the company. Goldberg’s obligation for the number of matches he signed on for was fulfilled when he was defeated by Reigns, but he is still bound by a deal and has stated that he is waiting to learn whether or not there will be another match and when it will take place.

WWE announced the following today on celebrating Goldberg 25 in September:

Celebrate Goldberg’s 25-year anniversary throughout September

Twenty-five years ago this month, the sports-entertainment world was turned upside-down by the arrival of a scarily intense juggernaut named Goldberg.

Now a WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg was a virtual unknown when he first appeared on WCW Monday Nitro on Sept. 22, 1997, to face Hugh Morrus. Goldberg drubbed Morrus in what was considered an upset at the time but is now recognized as the beginning of The Streak, a historic 173-match win streak that propelled Goldberg into superstardom.

Five World Titles, countless Spears and more than a few remarkable late-stage comebacks later, Goldberg remains one of the most popular and dominant Superstars in history.

To honor Goldberg’s silver anniversary, WWE is paying homage to “Da Man” all month long. Follow WWE social channels throughout September to celebrate Goldberg’s greatest moments, toughest battles and biggest Jackhammers.

Join the conversation and share your favorite memories of Goldberg on social media platforms using the hashtag #Goldberg25.