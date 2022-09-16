WWE Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Releases Match from 1954 for the First Time

WWE is currently celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

This week, WWE made the announcement that they will be holding a contest for Hispanic Heritage Month in April to send a family of four to the WrestleMania 39 event.

Information in regard to the competition will be provided in the near future. Additionally, throughout the month of September, WWE will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month across all of their social and digital platforms.

In a related development, today marks the debut of the brand new episode of “Best Of WWE: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage” on both the Peacock and the WWE Network. Matt Camp serves as the host of the three-hour-long episode, which is broken up into ten distinct segments.

The playlist features “Professor” Roy Shire vs. Rito Romero from Texas Wrasslin’ on October 26, 1954, a rare 70-year-old match that WWE has released for the first time ever. The match was filmed at The Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas.

Here is the full line-up for the new “Best Of WWE” episode released today, along with a new WWE video for Hispanic Heritage Month:

* Rito Romero vs. “Professor” Roy Shires from Texas Wrasslin’ on 10/26/1954

* Pedro Morales vs. then-WWE Champion Ivan Koloff from Madison Square Garden on 2/8/1971

* Mil Mascaras vs. then-WWE Champion Superstar Graham from Madison Square Garden on 12/19/1977

* Tito Santana vs. then-WWE Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine in a Steel Cage Match from the Baltimore Arena on 7/6/1985

* Rey Mysterio and Konnan vs. Psicosis and La Parka from the ECW Arena on 10/27/1995

* WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero vs. then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004

* Carlito vs. then-WWE Intercontinental Champion Ric Flair from RAW on 9/29/2005

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer and then-World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 22

* Carlos Colón’s 2014 WWE Hall of Fame induction with Carlito, Primo and Epico

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. then-SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash 2021

