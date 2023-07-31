WWE Celebrity Guest Host Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) Passes Away

Paul Reubens, better known as the character Pee Wee Herman, died at the age of 70 after a long battle with cancer.

The official Pee Wee Herman Facebook page has issued a statement:

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Reubens appeared as a guest host on RAW in November 2010 and won the Guest Star Shining Moment of the Year award at the 2010 Slammy Awards.

Reubens also appeared in a backstage segment with The Rock at WrestleMania 27.