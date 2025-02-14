WWE Celebrity Personality Turned Down Full-Time Role Due To Training Conflicts

Rapper and WWE celebrity personality Sexyy Red recently revealed that WWE offered her a permanent role as a wrestler, but she ultimately turned it down due to scheduling conflicts.

In an interview with Thomas Hobbs of DazedDigital.com, Red explained that she couldn’t find the time to properly train for in-ring competition, so instead, she opted for a cameo appearance on NXT.

While discussing her experience with WWE, Red compared wrestling to the rap industry:

“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same. It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”

Sexyy Red previously hosted the 2024 NXT Battleground PLE, but her future in WWE remains uncertain. It is unknown whether she will return for another appearance, but her interest in the industry suggests that WWE could extend another invitation down the line.

For now, Red continues to focus on her music career, but fans will be watching to see if she steps back into the WWE spotlight in the future.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sexyy Red’s potential return to WWE.