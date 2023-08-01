WWE Champion Addresses Criticism Of LA Knight For Acting Like Steve Austin And The Rock

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash called out LA Knight for being “an absolute rip off” of The Rock. In a subsequent podcast, Nash questioned Knight’s drawing ability, asking, “Why didn’t he get over anywhere else?”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addressed Knight in an interview with FoxNews.com.

Rollins said, “Everybody’s just hitting right at the right time. And the LA Knight thing, he’s got a call and response thing with the audience. He’s got that feeling that he’s being held down a little bit. He’s got that chip on his shoulder. And, in some ways, he’s just a throwback to the Attitude Era. I know he’s received a lot of comparisons to The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, some people mocking him for that. But, I mean, those two are some of the most popular superstars in the history of our industry. I think any comparison you’re going to get to them, especially from a popularity standpoint, is a win.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him. I’m looking forward to seeing kind of where this renewed, invigorated passion for LA Knight kinda leads his character and leads him in the next year. It’s really going to be fascinating to watch.”