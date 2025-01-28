WWE Champions Royal Rumble Countdown Offers Exclusive Rewards Including Cody Rhodes

The following was sent to PWMania.com:

WWE Champions Invites Players to Go Over-the-Top in New Royal Rumble Event

Week-long community event welcomes new WWE Superstars to the ring – including brand new “Hall of Fame” John Bradshaw Layfield and FREE Cody Rhodes for all players

January 28, 2025 – The Road to WrestleMania begins in Scopely’s WWE Champions with a special community event that brings the unpredictable, frenetic action of the Royal Rumble to the #1 most downloaded WWE game on mobile. In COUNTDOWN TO ROYAL RUMBLE, players can dive into a high-stakes brawl while unlocking epic rewards and new WWE Superstars, including “Hall of Fame” John Bradshaw Layfield and a free “Finish the Story” Cody Rhodes.

Check out the trailer for this new event here!

COUNTDOWN TO ROYAL RUMBLE is a 7-day event where players complete timed quests and earn shards and grab bags for a chance to unlock a new “Hall of Fame” John Bradshaw Layfield, celebrating the legendary WWE Superstar who is no stranger to epic Royal Rumble moments! Players will also be able to immerse themselves in unique, never-before-seen matchups while elevating their R-Truth “Awesome Truth” variant to the EXTREME with his brand-new gear and moment.

“The Royal Rumble is one of the most beloved events in professional wrestling and we’re ready to celebrate with our players,” said Jerome Collin, VP and General Manager for WWE Champions at Scopely. “It’s been an amazing start to the year for the WWE, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best gameplay experience on mobile and Web for the WWE Universe with new Superstars, Events, and more coming to the game throughout the year.”

As an additional bonus, WWE Champions players can now claim a FREE Cody Rhodes “Finish the Story” Superstar by using Promo Code “ROYALRUMBLE” at wwechampions.com and adding him to their account. The Cody Cutter, Cross Rhodes, and more of his signature moves will help players dominate the competition.

For more information on the Royal Rumble event in WWE Champions as well as gameplay updates, check out this week’s WWE Champions blog post.

About WWE Champions

WWE Champions is the number one most downloaded WWE mobile game available on iOS and Android devices. Gameplay features challenging puzzle battles in which players must match gems in order to perform wrestling moves. With more than 500 WWE Superstars and counting, WWE Champions is the definitive game for fans to experience dream matches featuring current and legendary WWE Superstars that can’t be seen anywhere else.

About Scopely

Scopely is a leading global interactive entertainment and video game company, home to many top-grossing, award-winning franchises including “MONOPOLY GO!,” “Stumble Guys,” “Star Trek™ Fleet Command,” “MARVEL Strike Force,” and “Yahtzee® With Buddies,” among others. Scopely creates, publishes and live-operates immersive games that empower a directed-by-consumer™ experience across platforms–mobile, web, PC and now console. Founded in 2011, Scopely is fueled by a world-class team and a proprietary technology platform Playgami that supports one of the most diversified portfolios in the mobile games industry. Recognized multiple times as one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies,” Scopely is a multi-billion-dollar business due to its ability to create long-lasting game experiences that players enjoy for years. Scopely has global operations across North America, Central America, EMEA, and Asia, with additional studio partners across four continents. For more information, visit scopely.com.