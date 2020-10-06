WWE Championship Match Announced For Hell In A Cell

The WWE Title match for Hell In a Cell is now official. Tonight’s RAW saw Randy Orton issue a challenge to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, for a match that will take place inside the Cell structure. McIntyre later accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live on 10/25 from the Amway Center. Here is the updated card-

Hell in a Cell for the WWE Championship – Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso