WWE Championship Match Announced For SummerSlam

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship has been confirmed for SummerSlam. Orton opened tonight’s RAW and issued a challenge to McIntyre for the PPV. McIntyre later accepted and made the match official for next month.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam PPV is scheduled for August 23rd. A location will be announced soon.

Below is the updated SummerSlam PPV card:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza