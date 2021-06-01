WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Hell In A Cell

The WWE Championship match is now official for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV with Bobby Lashley defending against Drew McIntyre.

Tonight’s RAW main event saw McIntyre defeat Kofi Kingston to become the new #1 contender.

WWE has not announced any matches to take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. The only other match announced as of tonight is RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair.

WWE HIAC takes place on 6/20 from Tampa.