WWE Championship Match Confirmed For SummerSlam PPV

Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is now official for SummerSlam. The match was made official on tonight’s RAW as seen in the clips/pictures below.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card-

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)