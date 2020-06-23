WWE Championship Match Official For Extreme Rules

WWE has announced the first match for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The match will see Dolph Ziggler challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the title. As noted, it was announced on tonight’s RAW that Ziggler and his partner Robert Roode have been traded to RAW from SmackDown in exchange for new WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. Ziggler vs. McIntyre is the only match official for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view as of this writing. Extreme Rules takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Stay tuned for updates.