WWE Championship Match Taking Place Inside Hell In A Cell, Stipulation Added

The WWE Title match at the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view is now official for the Cell structure.

This week’s RAW featured a contract signing for Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view. It was announced that the match will take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure and per the stipulation the challenger agreed to, McIntyre will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion, if he loses.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on 6/20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card-

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Unconfirmed for HIAC as of this writing.