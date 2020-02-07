WWE Changes Buddy Murphy’s Ring Name

WWE has apparently dropped the “Buddy” from RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy’s official ring name.

Murphy’s official WWE profile was updated today to show just “Murphy” and he’s also called by just his last name in other places on the WWE website.

WWE often drops the first or last name from Superstar ring names. WWE previously dropped “Mustafa” from Mustafa Ali’s ring name, but they added it back after a few months.

Murphy currently holds the RAW Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins. They have been in a stable with The Authors of Pain for a few weeks now.