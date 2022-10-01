WWE Changes GUNTHER’s Name Again Following Recent Comments

WWE has changed the official ring name of the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader.

WWE began capitalizing GUNTHER this week, with the official match preview for the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Extreme Rules between Imperium (Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland).

GUNTHER was previously known as WALTER, but WWE changed his name in April while he was finishing up on the WWE NXT brand.

Back in July, GUNTHER told FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin that he might need to speak with WWE about capitalizing the new name. He was asked whether he wanted his name capitalized.

“Yeah,” he responded. “I actually kind of thought it was, but I think I have to say something about that now.”

Satin then mentioned how the use of all caps adds something to the name and makes it appear more powerful.

“It is I think,” GUNTHER said laughing. “I got the WALTER in all caps. I always loved it in Japan when the Japanese heels would just write their name in full caps.

On the season premiere of SmackDown on FOX next Friday, GUNTHER will defend against Sheamus in a WWE Clash at The Castle rematch. Their factions will clash the following night at Extreme Rules in the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. WWE is billing this as “an absolute free-for-all brawl with numerous weapons at every turn that guarantee a display of all-out mayhem.”