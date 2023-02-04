WWE Changes Its Policy Regarding NXT Talent

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward,” which he describes as “a pretty big deal.” Alvarez’s tweet came shortly after Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced the following:

“Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else. Don’t miss the chance to see NXT’s Ivy Nile in action on Sat, Feb 11th in Texas City.”

In addition, Booker T stated the following:

“Excited to merge my NXT favorites with the roster of my students at ROW. Don’t miss a HUGE show next Saturday! Can’t wait to see Ivy Nile in the World Gym Arena!”

You can check out the official announcement and Booker T’s comments below: