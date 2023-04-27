WWE Changes Madcap Moss’ Name

Another WWE star’s name has been changed, but in this case, many fans are pleased with the decision.

On their website, WWE has officially changed Madcap Moss’ name to Riddick Moss. The shift comes as the company teases a heel turn for him. Moss has been struggling, but Emma has been encouraging him to stop listening to the critics.

On the 4/14 episode of SmackDown, Moss lost to Shinsuke Nakamura, but Karrion Kross hinted at a name change by referring to Madcap as Riddick Moss.

When Triple H took over as Creative Director last year, some in the company expected Moss to get more attention. That could be happening right now with his heel turn.

You can check out a screenshot of Moss’ updated WWE profile below: