WWE Changes Mia Yim’s Name Back, Yim Explains Her Michin Nickname, Why She Returned

WWE has changed Mia Yim’s name back to her original name, Mia Yim. She was being billed as Michin on the WWE website yesterday. Today, her page bills her as Mia Yim again.

Yim spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count about her return to the company. Yim explained why her WWE nickname is Michin, which means “crazy” in Korean:

“Well, it’s a nickname within the O.C. All the boys have their nicknames and they’re like, ‘You need a nickname too.’ Okay. We’ll do a nickname that I’ve had since I was a kid, something that my mom has been calling me since I was a kid, so we’ll go with that.”

She explained why she returned to WWE:

“Triple H. I have a lot of respect for him and when I found out that he took over, he was bringing all my friends back, and it was the right time, right place. Working under him with NXT has been so fun. It’s so easy to talk to him that it was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge for sure.”

“Ever since day one, since meeting him, he just has that vibe that you can approach him about anything. If something’s going on that you need time off or if you have a creative idea, it’s just so easy to just approach him. I don’t know. It’s his energy. It’s his vibe.”

When asked who else she would like to see return to WWE, Mia said:

“Tegan Nox.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)