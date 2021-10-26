WWE Changes Plans For Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega’s New KOTR Name

WWE has made a slight change to the new ring name for King Xavier Woods following his King of the Ring Tournament win.

The original plan coming out of Thursday’s King of the Ring finals win over Finn Balor at WWE Crown Jewel was to bill Woods as King Xavier, but PWInsider reports that plans changed and they went with King Xavier as of Friday.

Woods’ King of the Ring coronation ceremony held on SmackDown featured a large graphic that billed him as King Xavier, but now his official WWE roster profile has been updated to show the new ring name – King Woods.

On a related note, Queen Zelina Vega is now being billed as Queen Zelina. She gave her first official royal proclamation on tonight’s RAW, and then defeated Doudrop in a Crown Jewel rematch.

WWE’s new King and Queen now have their own custom thrones, scepters, crowns and robes. It will be interesting to see how often they use these props.

Stay tuned for more. You can see footage from both coronation ceremonies below: