WWE Changes Sarah Logan’s Ring Name, Now Known as Valhalla

Sarah Logan’s new WWE ring name has been revealed.

Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders defeated Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Erik knocked Dolla off the apron, then The Vikings hit Adonis with the Ragnarok double chokeslam powerbomb in the middle of the ring to win.

Before the match, Hit Row was accompanied to the ring by “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, while The Vikings were accompanied by Logan, who is now known as “Valhalla.”

PWMania.com reported earlier this week that WWE had recently filed a trademark application for the name “Valhalla” for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use. It was thought that “Valhalla” would be the new name for the stable, but we now know that this is Logan’s new name.

Valhalla is an Old Norse name that means “hall of the fallen” and refers to the place where slain Viking warriors “lived blissfully under the leadership of Odin the God.” Valhalla is portrayed as a magnificent palace roofed with shields, where warriors feast on the flesh of a boar slaughtered daily and made whole each evening. They drink liquor made from goat udders, and their sport is to fight each other every day. Thus they will live until Ragnarök (Doomsday), when they will march out the palace’s 540 doors to fight alongside Odin against the giants. According to Britannica, “when heroes die in battle, it is said that Odin needs them to strengthen his forces for Ragnarök.”

Valhalla and The Viking Raiders first appeared in WWE vignettes in early October, then returned to attack Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma on the November 11 show. Valhalla had been missing since her release in April 2020, following three years with the company.

Click here for complete SmackDown results. The following is footage from this week’s SmackDown: