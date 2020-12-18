WWE Changing Creative Plans Heading Into 2021?

Coming off this week’s edition of WWE RAW drawing record-low viewership, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Vince McMahon is looking for “out of the box” ideas for next week’s show. Davis noted the following:

“We are told that more than ever, people are walking on eggshells after the record-low viewership and there’s been talk about scrapping some of the plans that were discussed for the build to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.”

Davis added that there’s concern about changes being made within the WWE creative team if numbers do not turn around.

As previously noted by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the viewership for Monday’s RAW was considered to be a “wakeup call” and people within WWE have gotten the message.

Interestingly enough, today is the two-year anniversary of when the McMahon family appeared on RAW and announced that changes would be made after the previous week’s show set the record-low viewership at the time.