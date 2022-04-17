WWE Changing Ring Names of Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE filed for the following trademarks: Roxanne Perez, Alba Fyre, Cruz Del Toro, and Katana Chance.

Cruz Del Toro is the name being used by Raul Mendoza and Roxanne Perez is the former Rok-C.

PWInsider reports Kacy Catanzaro will now be going under the name Katana Chance and former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will be using the name Alba Fyre.

Vince McMahon recently put out a memo stating that he no longer wants talent using ring names that are their real names or names they used on the independent scene. This only applies to newer talent and not talent that are top stars.