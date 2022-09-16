WWE Character Removed from Internal Roster

If you saw Ezekiel’s segment from the “hospital room” a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, you might have guessed that it was done to write off the character so that Elias could be brought back.

As it turns out, this is exactly what they are doing because, as reported by PWInsider.com, Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster.

According to PWInsider, the character was replaced by Ezekiel’s “older brother” Elias, so Elias should be returning to WWE Raw soon, while Ezekiel is written out due to “injuries” sustained at the hands of Kevin Owens.

At this point, there has been no confirmation either way regarding whether or not the Elias character will remain unchanged or whether or not there will be some alterations.