WWE Chronicle Episode On Drew McIntyre Announced, Drew Thanks Vince McMahon After Royal Rumble Win

A new WWE Chronicle documentary on Drew McIntyre will premiere in April.

The Chronicle special was revealed during McIntyre’s appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier this morning, which you can see in the video above. It will air on Saturday, April 4 after WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa” goes off the air on the WWE Network, the night before McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

WWE had a camera crew following McIntyre before and after his big win in Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match main event, and that footage will be used for Chronicle. As seen in the video above shortly after the 8:00 mark, McIntyre returned backstage to the Gorilla Position inside Houston’s Minute Maid Park and was met with an applause from his co-workers.

McIntyre immediately approached WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and they hugged.

“Congratulations. Let’s go now, let’s go,” McMahon said to McIntyre.

“Thank you, sir,” Drew said back to Vince. He continued, “I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and my family. Thank you, sir.”

McIntyre also noted during his appearance on The Bump that he was almost knocked unconscious by Aleister Black’s Black Mass finisher towards the end of the match. McIntyre called the Rumble Match win the biggest of his career.