WWE Chronicle Special On Damian Priest No Longer Planned For Sunday

The new WWE Chronicle documentary on Damian Priest apparently will not be premiering this Sunday on the WWE Network. It was previously revealed via WWENetworkNews.com that the Priest special was scheduled to premiere this Sunday, March 14. Now WWE does not have the premiere listed anywhere on its public schedule.

It’s possible that the Priest documentary will be moved to Saturday, March 20, which is the night before the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, because new Chronicle episodes often premiere the night before a big event.

The WWE Network does have an encore presentation of the WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 36 that is scheduled to air at 8pm this Sunday, but that is it. It is a bit unusual that no new content is airing this Sunday.