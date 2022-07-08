WWE Clash at the Castle #1 Contender to Be Revealed on SmackDown and More

The new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will address the WWE Universe at the start of tonight’s post-Money In the Bank episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Additionally, Roman Reigns’ Clash at The Castle opponent will be determined tonight. WWE has announced Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre will take place tonight with the winner being named the #1 contender for Reigns at Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, if Reigns can defeats Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX:

– The Bloodline will appear

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will open the show

– Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine who challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle

– Maximum Male Models reveals their 2022 Tennis Collection