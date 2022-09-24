WWE Clash at The Castle Title Rematch Announced for SmackDown Season Premiere

For the SmackDown on FOX season premiere, a major WWE Clash at The Castle rematch has been announced.

The WWE Intercontinental Title will be defended by Gunther against Sheamus on Friday, October 7 from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Gunther and Sheamus received a lot of praise for their hard-hitting match at Clash at The Castle earlier this month, which Gunther won. The fans inside Cardiff’s Principality Stadium praised both men and gave Sheamus a standing ovation after the game.

Gunther has been the champion since defeating Ricochet on SmackDown on June 10th. Sheamus has held numerous titles during his long WWE career, but he has never held the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE made the following announcements regarding the Sheamus vs. Gunther rematch:

The explosive season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Oct. 7 will feature a huge title showdown!

Intercontinental Champion Gunther will once again go to war with Sheamus in a highly-anticipated WWE Clash at the Castle title rematch!

The two hard-hitting Europeans fought tooth-and-nail in their historic Premium Live Event matchup. Though The Celtic Warrior did not capture the gold, the incredible ovation he received from the crowd in Cardiff, Wales was a testament to his gritty effort. Now, the WWE Universe and the locker room can’t wait to see the carnage that unfolds in the sequel.

The X-factor of the match will likely be the potential impact of The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. All parties love a good fight, and time will tell if there will be anything left of the blue brand when all is said and done.

Find out who emerges with the workhorse title on the can’t-miss season premiere on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8/7 C on FOX.