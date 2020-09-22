WWE Clash Of Champions Virtual Meet & Greets Announced For Fans, Video Of Recent Meet & Greets

We noted back in late August how WWE had announced new Virtual Meet & Greets to begin during SummerSlam Weekend, to make up for the lack of in-person signings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtual Meet & Greets are returning for WWE Clash of Champions Weekend.

Above is a new video looking at some of the best Virtual Meet & Greets from SummerSlam Weekend. The video features fans talking to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley last month. WWE announced today that the interactive fan experiences will return this Friday, Sunday, and Monday. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm ET tomorrow, Friday. The price for the Clash of Champions Meet & Greets was not announced today, but last month they ran $125 each. The ticket includes a 2 minute private one-on-one video chat with a WWE Superstar, downloadable video within 48 hours, and the chance to purchase exclusive personalized autographed items. The schedule for the Clash of Champions Virtual Meet & Greets looks like this: Alexa Bliss at 1pm ET on Friday, WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor at 5pm ET on Friday; Big E at 10am ET on Sunday, Bray Wyatt at 1pm ET on Sunday; RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at 12pm ET on Monday, Aleister Black at 2:30pm ET on Monday.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the Virtual Meet & Greets returning for Clash of Champions weekend: