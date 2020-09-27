LIVE WWE CLASH OF THE CHAMPIONS RESULTS COVERAGE

WWE Clash of The Champions Results – September 27, 2020

– The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Charly confirms that Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will not happen tonight, and The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax has also been scrapped. She says Cross, Jax and Baszler are not medically cleared to compete. Bayley will address her match on tonight’s pay-per-view, but the tag team match will be addressed during tomorrow’s RAW. Charly also announces that the Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title will open tonight’s pay-per-view. The panel looks at a video package for Jey Uso vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The panel discusses the match next. Booker picks Jey to win but JBL and Rosenberg go with Reigns. Rosenberg says he’s pulling for Jey though.

Kayla Braxton is backstage in the Champion’s Lounge with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. They’re already celebrating their win over The Lucha House Party tonight, with champagne and everything. She asks if the celebration is a little premature but they’re not trying to hear it. Nakamura ends up telling Kayla to show herself the door. Back from a break and the panel discusses tonight’s WWE United States Title match. MVP joins the panel from backstage now. He talks about how business is good for The Hurt Business and Apollo Crews isn’t getting in their way. Regarding the future for the group, he talks about expanding, possibly going into other countries, and winning more gold. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth comes out with a play off the “Gold Rush” name, and JBL calls it the dumbest thing he’s ever seen. Charly warns Truth that his title could be on the line tonight. He says they will have to find him first. Truth puts his disguise back on and leaves. Alyse Ashton is backstage with Angel Garza and Andrade, asking how they will make it tonight without Zelina Vega in their corner. Garza talks about being weighed down and others causing their problems. Andrade talks about how they have each other’s backs. They end up leaving but not before Garza flirts some with Alyse.

Charly sends us to a video package on tonight’s opener, the Intercontinental Title Ladder Match. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the match but here comes Sami Zayn, ranting at Charly about why she referred to Jeff Hardy as the champion. He says he attended the production meeting this morning and made sure everyone got the memo to refer to him as champion. Charly says Jeff is the real champion right now. Sami continues ranting about how he’s the rightful champion. Sami has words with everyone on the panel and says he’s leaving to get ready but they threw him off his game and if he loses, it’s their fault and he’s coming for payback. He storms off and Charly sends us to the ring.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to ringside as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves. Out first comes Lucha House Party – Kalisto and Lince Dorado with Gran Metalik. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Cesaro starts off with Dorado and they go into the corner, then back out. Cesaro overpowers and slams Dorado, then kicks him in the back.

Cesaro continues to overpower. Dorado sends Cesaro flying and then dropkicks. Kalisto tags in and they double team Cesaro for a 2 count. Cesaro and Kalisto go at it now. Kalisto counters and gets a Sleeper hold applied. Cesaro rams Kalisto back into the corner to break it. Kalisto keeps fighting and hits a big hurricanrana out of the corner. Dorado tags in and nails a missile dropkick from the top. Nakamura tags in and unloads on Dorado but he fights back. Nakamura runs into a boot in the corner. Dorado goes to the top but Nakamura kicks him off, sending him out to the floor.

Nakamura follows and brings Dorado back to the apron, nailing a high knee to the face. Nakamura brings it back in and takes Dorado to the corner. Cesaro tags in and unloads on Dorado in the corner. The champs dominate Dorado with quick tags near their corner now. Nakamura unloads with kicks and drops Dorado for another 2 count. Nakamura with a boot to the throat in the corner now. Nakamura with boots to the head while Dorado is down in the corner. Cesaro keeps control and grounds Dorado now.

Dorado fights back and hits a big Sunset Bomb for a close 2 count. Cesaro comes right back with a huge kick for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Dorado looks to make a comeback and a tag but Cesaro knocks Kalisto off the apron with a big boot. Cesaro and Nakamura end up hitting another big double team on Dorado for a 2 count. Nakamura drives knees into Dorado while he’s down now. Dorado kicks out at 2.

Cesaro tags back in and rocks Dorado in the corner with an uppercut. Dorado keeps fighting but Cesaro stops the tag. Dorado finally makes the tag. Kalisto flies with a crossbody to Cesaro. They tangle and Kalisto nails a big DDT off the counter. Cesaro kicks out at 2 as Nakamura rushes in with a kick. Nakamura catches Dorado’s springboard Stunner. Dorado ends up sending Nakamura out after a Backstabber. Kalisto fights Cesaro off and sends him out. Kalisto flies out with a DDT attempt but Cesaro catches him. Dorado follows up and turns it into a tornado DDT. Kalisto and Dorado are working together now as Metalik directs them at ringside.

Kalisto brings Cesaro in and hits a moonsault from the middle rope. Dorado tags in with a middle rope moonsault of his own. Kalisto tags right back in and hits a top rope moonsault now. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Kalisto and Cesaro tangle some more. Nakamura pulls Dorado off the apron and launches him into the barrier, then dumps him over the barrier into the virtual crowd with an Exploder. Kalisto tries to roll Cesaro in the ring but Cesaro overpowers. Kalisto keeps fighting and rolls him for a close 2 count. Cesaro blocks Salida del Sol as Nakamura tags in. Cesaro with an uppercut. Cesaro with the Cesaro Swing to launch Kalisto into Nakamura’s Kinshasa. Nakamura covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Cesaro and Nakamura stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. The champs head to the back as there appears to be some tension among Lucha House Party at ringside.

– Back from a break and the panel discusses tonight’s Ambulance Match for the WWE Title. JBL and Booker believe Randy Orton will capture the title from Drew McIntyre. Rosenberg agrees. We see crew members setting up several ladders around the ringside area. We also see WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy backstage warming up. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view opens up with a video package, narrated by John Cena.

– We’re live from WWE ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro explodes in the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us as fans chant in the virtual crowd. Cole is joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

Winner Takes All Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy

We go right to the ring and Greg Hamilton has the mic, explaining that the winner of tonight’s opener must retrieve both Intercontinental Title belts hanging above the ring. Out first comes AJ Styles to mostly boos. AJ looks up at both belts hanging above the ring. Out next comes Sami Zayn, who claims to be the real champion after being stripped of the title earlier this year due to his hiatus. Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy is out last.

The bell rings and they all argue while looking up at the titles. AJ attacks Sami to start. Hardy gets involved and works on both, whipping Sami into AJ in the corner to drop them both. Hardy keeps control and rolls to the floor for a ladder. Hardy brings the ladder to the apron but AJ baseball slides it into his ribs. AJ launches himself over the top to the floor, dropping Hardy with a big right hand. AJ grabs the ladder but Sami kicks him in the face from the apron. Sami with a big springboard moonsault to AJ on the floor. They’re all down on the floor now and Sami clutches his knee.

