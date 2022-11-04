WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan Signs New Long-Term Contract

WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan has signed a new long-term contract with the company.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the contract was signed on October 19 and will last until August 5, 2025.

In addition to an annual base salary of $1,350,000, his compensation package includes additional components. Khan will receive annual stock grants of $3,575,000 and has an annual bonus target of $2,160,000.

Khan received $15 million in stock when he joined WWE as President in 2020.

Following Vince McMahon’s resignation this year, he is now Co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon.

Khan has assisted WWE in securing several lucrative business deals while guiding the company through a crucial period. Khan represented WWE during its negotiations with FOX and NBCUniversal for its current television rights deal before joining WWE as an executive.