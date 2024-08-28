WWE Coming To Saudi Arabia In November For Crown Jewel, Raw

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia this November.

The Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh confirmed the news this week, announcing plans for WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Raw in back-to-back days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel is set for November 3, indicating WWE Raw would be taped on Sunday, November 4, and air on a tape delay on Monday, November 4.

“The WWE CROWN JEWEL & RAW show, set to take place over two consecutive days, This event will be one of the global events hosted by Riyadh Season this year, carrying on its annual tradition featuring a stronger lineup of wrestlers within the most powerful, comprehensive, and diverse entertainment season in the world.”