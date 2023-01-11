WWE Commentator Sudu Shah Parts Ways With Company, Issues Statement On His Release

WWE broadcast team member Sudu Shah has parted ways with the company.

Shah, who was hired by WWE in January of 2022 and has most recently been used as one of the commentators along with Byron Saxton of NXT Level Up, confirmed that Tuesday was his final day with the company.

Subsequently, PWInsider.com has confirmed that he was released.

“Yesterday was my final day with the WWE,” Shah wrote via Twitter. “What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”

Shah added, “Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!”

