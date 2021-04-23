WWE Comments On Employee Losing Newborn Child

Our condolences go out to WWE NXT content producer Cornell Gunter and his fiancée Nicole for the loss of their newborn son Cairo. Gunter tweeted earlier this week how Cairo died shortly after his birth at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Florida. He accused the hospital of negligence that led to the tragic passing of his son, and told how the parents were disrespected by hospital staff. Nicole posted a lengthy explanation on what happened in the description of their GoFundMe campaign.

The official NXT Twitter account commented on the tragedy today. They wrote, “Our thoughts are with a member of our #WWENXT family, producer Cornell, and his fiancée Nicole. We’re all thinking of you in this difficult time. #WeAreNXT [yellow heart emoji] [black heart emoji]”

Cornell and Nicole have received an outpouring of support from many pro wrestlers and fans on social media.

You can find the GoFundMe account created by Nicole at this link. Their “Justice For Cairo” Change.org petition can be found here. Below are some of the related tweets from Cornell and NXT:

