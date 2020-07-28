WWE Comments On Kairi Sane Leaving The Company

WWE has confirmed that Kairi Sane is leaving the company.

As reported earlier, Sane took to Twitter after this week’s RAW to comment on her time with the company and give thanks. Sane is reportedly headed back to Japan to be with her husband, but is leaving WWE on good terms and likely will be affiliated with the company in some way.

In an update, WWE has confirmed Sane’s departure for the first time in a post-RAW article on Sane. They noted how Sane made the post-show tweets “as she prepares to leave WWE.”

WWE later wished The Pirate Princess the best in her future voyages.

They wrote, “WWE sends its best wishes to Kairi Sane as she sets sail on her next voyage!”

For those who missed it, made a post-RAW tweet after finishing up with the company on RAW, and said her time with WWE was incredible.

“My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with. [four leaf clover emoji],” she wrote.

Sane then made a follow-up tweet that included various photos of her time with WWE. She noted that she is very thankful that she could meet everyone that she did.

She added, “I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane [smiling face emoji] [smiling face emoji] [anchor emoji]”

After success in Japan, Sane signed a three-year contract with WWE in March 2017. She won the Mae Young Classic tournament that year, and would go on to become a one-time WWE NXT Women’s Champion. She came to WWE’s main roster in April 2019 and has held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles once with Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors. There’s no word yet on what she has planned for her WWE future, but she is leaving on good terms. Sane just married her husband back in February, after a longterm relationship, and is returning to Japan to be with him.

Sane’s last WWE match was the July 20 non-title RAW win over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Stay tuned for updates on Sane’s future. Below are the aforementioned post-show tweets:

