WWE Comments On Moving Forward With WrestleMania Despite Coronavirus

WWE confirmed to ESPN today that despite the coronavirus global outbreak, that they are moving forward with WrestleMania 36 plans for that entire week. The following statement was issued to ESPN-

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

Atleast two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Tampa area, where WrestleMania and other wrestling events will be held in early April. Hundreds of potential cases are being monitored in the area.

Credit- ESPN.com