WWE Comments On Passing Of Former NFL/WCW Star Kevin Greene

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former WCW star Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58. No cause of death has been announced as of this writing, but NFL.com reports that Greene passed away earlier today.

Greene played 15 seasons in the NFL, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Carolina Panthers. Greene is known to pro wrestling fans for his runs in WCW. He teamed with Four Horseman and former NFL player Steve “Mongo” McMichael for his WCW debut, losing to WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Arn Anderson at Great American Bash 1996, but then feuded with Mongo after he joined The Horsemen. Greene later teamed with WWE Hall of Famers Flair and Roddy Piper to defeat the nWo in six-man action at WCW Slamboree 1997.

WWE issued the following statement on Greene’s passing: