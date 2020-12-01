WWE Comments On PWI Women’s 100 List For This Year

The official WWE Public Relations Twitter account has posted a congratulatory tweet to the 5 WWE Superstars who earned the top 5 spots on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual Women’s 100 list. As noted back in October, Bayley ranked #1 while Becky Lynch ranked #2, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka came in at #3, Charlotte Flair ranked #4, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks ranked #5.

“Congratulations to the @WWE women earning the top 5 spots on the @OfficialPWI Women’s 100. @itsBayleyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE #Raw #SmackDown,” the tweet said.

The annual PWI Women’s 100 issue is on newsstands now. It also features an exclusive interview with Bayley. You can see the full tweet and cover photo from the WWEPR account below, along with the full list of 100 wrestlers:

1. Bayley

2. Becky Lynch

3. Asuka

4. Charlotte Flair

5. Sasha Banks

6. Hikaru Shida

7. Tessa Blanchard

8. Riho

9. Io Shirai

10. Mayu Iwatani

11. Rhea Ripley

12. Jordynne Grace

13. Shayna Baszler

14. Thunder Rosa

15. Kimber Lee

16. Nyla Rose

17. Taya Valkyrie

18. Kay Lee Ray

19. Kylie Rae

20. Nikki Cross

21. Kairi Sane

22. Britt Baker

23. Bianca Belair

24. Dakota Kai

25. Allysin Kay

26. Tegan Nox

27. Alexa Bliss

28. Momo Watanabe

29. Mercedes Martinez

30. Deonna Purrazzo

31. Ivelisse

32. Kris Statlander

33. Jessicka Havok

34. Candice LaRae

35. Lufisto

36. Mia Yim

37. Bea Priestley

38. Priscilla Kelly

39. Big Swole

40. Nicole Savoy

41. Faye Jackson

42. Rosemary

43. Lacey Evans

44. Su Yung

45. Toni Storm

46. Shotzi Blackheart

47. Jamie Hayter

48. Penelope Ford

49. Rhea O’Reilly

50. Laynie Luck

51. Amale

52. Millie McKenzie

53. Natalya

54. Giulia

55. Alexia Nicole

56. Sonya Deville

57. Peyton Royce

58. Allie Kat

59. Billie Kay

60. Kiera Hogan

61. Charli Evans

62. Shazza McKenzie

63. Naomi

64. Jinny

65. Utami Hayashishita

66. Ashley Vox

67. Tasha Steelz

68. Hiroyo Matsumoto

69. Nia Jax

70. Leyla Hirsch

71. Hyan

72. Solo Darling

73. Marcela

74. Maddison Miles

75. Delmi Exo

76. Lady Maravilla

77. Nicole Matthews

78. Syuri

79. Zoe Lucas

80. KC Spinelli

81. Davienne

82. Session Moth Martina

83. Indi Hartwell

84. Liv Morgan

85. Gisele Shaw

86. Trish Adora

87. Dani Luna

88. Lady Shani

89. Killer Kelly

90. Nina Samuels

91. Jessica Troy

92. Candy Lee

93. Jody Threat

94. Willow Nightingale

95. Veda Scott

96. Marti Belle

97. Heather Monroe

98. Hollidead

99. Elayna Black

100. Max The Impaler