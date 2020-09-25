News On Main Roster Concern On Recent CoronaVirus Outbreak In NXT

PWInsider reports that they’ve confirmed with multiple sources that training has been paused at the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID outbreak. The report notes that there’s been word among several of the sources that the outbreak started after an NXT talent threw a party that was attended by fellow trainees, which led to an asymptomatic transmission which then spread.

Both trainees and staff have tested positive, and talent have been advised to sequester themselves according to the report.

A WWE spokesperson issued a comment to the site noting:

“As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative.”

This week’s NXT, as well as next week’s, were taped on Wednesday and the next scheduled event would be NXT Takeover on October 4th which is ten days away. Talents working at the PC or at NXT tapings will not be allowed to work main roster tapings in order to prevent further spread; however, there is concern among several sources that NXT trainees were working as masked members of RETRIBUTION at Raw on Monday, which means there could conceivably have been spread of the virus. It is important to note that there’s no indication as of now that there has been such a spread.