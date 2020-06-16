WWE Comments On Reports And Says No Fans Were Used At Raw

We noted before, via multiple sources, that there were non-wrestler fans used at the WWE Performance Center on Monday for the RAW tapings. It was noted that many of the fans in the crowd were friends and family of the talent. These fans were used as the crowd, along with WWE NXT developmental trainees as they have been doing. In an update, WWE issued a statement this afternoon and denied that fans were used on Monday. They did confirm that a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend the tapings. They also noted that everyone had to under go medical tests before being involved, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production workers. WWE also noted that attendance was below 20% and social distancing guidelines were in place.

Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE’s TV production. ‘ These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.