WWE Commits To Family-Friendly Content Following RAW’s Netflix Shift

While appearing on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed whether WWE programming will take on a more adult-oriented tone with Raw moving to Netflix. Triple H emphasized that the company’s commitment to family-friendly content remains unchanged.

“This will be family-friendly programming, just like it’s always been. PG programming,” Triple H said. “The whole, ‘I need somebody to swear in a movie to make the movie good,’ I get it, there are certain genres of things that need that. All of that is given way more importance. It’s a rating and brand that makes you feel a certain way, so people get excited about that.”

He continued, “We want to be very conscious about making this where you’re not on there watching with your kid and being like, ‘I shouldn’t be exposing him to this.’ Are we going to push the envelope here and there? Sure, but nothing that is going to turn you off as a viewer.”

Triple H’s comments make it clear that while WWE may explore creative flexibility on Netflix, the core identity of Raw as an accessible, family-friendly program will remain intact, with only occasional moments that push boundaries within those limits.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)