WWE Concerned About SummerSlam At Allegiant Stadium Possibly Being Canceled

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, officials in WWE are concerned that the event at Allegiant Stadium will outright be canceled due to the rising Covid cases. With there possibly being new bans on mass gatherings, WWE might have to return to running events with limited or no fans with Haynes noting the following:

“While speaking with sources within WWE, I was told that internally WWE expects that they will have to return to the Performance Center, or another venue for their ThunderDome gimmick within a couple of weeks.”

WrestleVotes addressed the matter: