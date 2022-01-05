WWE Confirms 2022 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournaments

The WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments have been confirmed for 2022. The second annual NXT Women’s Dusty Classic will begin in February, while the seventh NXT Men’s Dusty Classic will begin on the January 18 NXT 2.0 episode.

There’s no official word yet on entrants for the tournaments, but based on recent NXT 2.0 episodes, the following men’s teams could be participating: Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, The Creed Brothers, MSK, Jacket Time, Legado del Fantasma, Harland and Joe Gacy, and The Grizzled Young Veterans, among others. Potential women’s tag teams include Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, and Erica Yan and Fallon Henley.

The winners of the respective tournaments will receive future title shots from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the new promo for the 2022 Dusty Classic tournaments: