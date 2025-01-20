WWE Confirms Another Talent Trade From SmackDown To Raw, Updates For Tonight’s Raw

Bayley has joined the WWE Raw roster.

Adam Pearce confirmed that via the transfer window, Bayley has moved from WWE SmackDown to WWE Raw, and will be in action tonight inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. when she squares off against Nia Jax.

“Breaking news, I am proud to announce that via the transfer window, Bayley is signed back to Monday Night Raw,” Pearce stated. “After what happened last week with Nia Jax, I talked to [Nick] Aldis, tonight on the flagship it will be Bayley and Nia Jax one-on-one.”