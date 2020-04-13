WWE Confirms Becky Lynch For Raw

WWE has confirmed Becky Lynch for tonight’s live Raw from the Performance Center. They posted the following which includes a teaser on Drew McIntyre:

Becky Lynch returns to Raw after WrestleMania victory

Becky Lynch faced one of her most trying challenges yet in Shayna Baszler, but The Man is still Raw Women’s Champion.

Lynch, whose win over The Queen of Spades at WrestleMania pushed her title reign over the year mark, will appear live tonight on Raw. Who will be the next Superstar to step to The Man? Or are Baszler’s sights still locked on Lynch’s title?

What’s next for new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship run is off to a whirlwind start after slaying Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and overcoming an impromptu challenge from Big Show.

Now that “The King of Claymore Country” has had a moment to catch his breath, where will his reign take him next?

Be sure to catch the new WWE Champion on Raw tonight on USA Network at 8/7 CT!