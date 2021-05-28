WWE Confirms Date For SummerSlam, New Tour Dates Announced

WWE has confirmed SummerSlam for Saturday, August 21. This is the first timer ever that SummerSlam will be held on a Saturday. The location will be announced next Saturday on NBC during the Belmont Stakes race pre-show.

WWE has also announced another 21 dates for the summer tour. These are in addition to the 6 dates that were announced to begin with MITB Weekend in July.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest. Here is the full WWE announcement from today-

SummerSlam set for Saturday, August 21

STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2021 – WWE today announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a summer destination location. The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NBC next Saturday, June 5.

Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale Friday, June 18. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE also announced its next 21 live events as part of the company’s touring schedule this summer. The tour now includes:

-Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

-Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

-Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

-Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

-Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

-Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

-Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

-Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

-Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

-Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

-Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

-Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

-Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

-Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

-Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

-Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

-Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

-Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

-Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

-Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

-Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

Tickets for the remaining live events go on sale two weeks from today on Friday, June 11.