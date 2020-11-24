WWE Confirms Date/Time For Tribute To The Troops

The tapings for WWE’s 18th annual Tribute to The Troops will take place on Wednesday, December 2. The WWE website published the ThunderDome FAQ for the TTTT taping today and noted that fans will be sent a link to join the ThunderDome crowd at around 10:30am ET on Wednesday, December 2. This indicates that the tapings will take place earlier in the day from the Amway Center in Orlando, instead of Wednesday night.

As noted, Tribute to The Troops will air Sunday, December 6 on FOX, in conjunction with the NFL games that are airing that afternoon. TTTT will air at 4:30pm ET for viewers who have a NFL game airing at 1pm ET, and at 3pm ET for viewers with a NFL game airing at 4:05pm ET. The matches airing that Sunday will feature servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake will be in attendance, who were in the ThunderDome audience on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more details on TTTT.